Американский боксер Мейвезер объявил о начале тренерской карьеры
Об этом Мейвезер сообщил в Instagram.
По словам бывшего чемпиона мира в пяти весовых категориях Флойда Мейвезера, он начал тренировать своего 14-летнего племянника, а в будущем намерен стать одним из лучших тренеров мира.
"В связи с недавней смертью моего тренера и дяди Роджера, у меня появилось вдохновение - помогать тем, кто рядом со мной так же, как они помогали мне на протяжении всей моей боксерской карьеры. Я новичок в тренерской работе и пока работал только с теми, у кого нет опыта, следовательно, мы растем вместе. Обещаю вам стать одним из лучших тренеров в мире", - написал Мейвезер.
This is my first day working with my 14yr old nephew @ slugboi.chris who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all , and this is my second time doing mitt work . The first time was with my oldest son @kingkoraun which you may have seen I recently posted . As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle . Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger , I've felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career . In a time where we must distance ourselves from others , it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals . A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities . I am new to helping people train as I've always been on the other side of the mitts . A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it does not make him a great fighter . A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it does not make him a great trainer . It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence . I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential . This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow . I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world . I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience , therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world . Inspire and be inspired ... @ tmtbside7
- Напомним, 11 марта бывшая жена Флойда Мейезера Джози Харрис была найдена мертвой в собственном автомобиле.
- 18 марта, в США в возрасте 58 лет умер тренер и дядя Флойда Мейвезера .
