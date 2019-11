Лига чемпионов: 19-летний бомбардир повторил достижение Реброва

Six players have scored in each of the first five games of a #UCL group stage:

Alessandro Del Piero (1995)

Serhiy Rebrov (1997)

Cristiano Ronaldo (2017)

Neymar (2017)

Robert Lewandowski (2019)

Erling Braut Håland (2019)



There's only one teenager on that list.