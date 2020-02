Биатлон: сборная Украины провалила одиночную смешанную эстафету на ЧМ

It looks like a win for @NSSF_Biathlon as Boe closes all targets and leaves 7.6 seconds ahead of @skiverband , while @EmilienJck moves his team to the third in # antholz2020 . Will the final standing be the same? Let's find out on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/XzpxHwxrOO