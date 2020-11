Испанский теннисист Надаль получил 1000 победу в карьере

1,000 WINS FOR @RAFAELNADAL !



World No. 2 defeats fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in @RolexPMasters 2R.



Nadal joins @JimmyConnors (1,274), @RogerFederer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as 4th @ATPTour player to earn 1,000 wins in Open Era.