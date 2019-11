В Австралии бушуют лесные пожары: погибли три человека и 350 коал

Introducing LINR Paul. He is the first koala admitted from Lake Innes Nature Reserve after the fire . Paul's fur is singed and his feet and hands are burnt . Here he is receiving some fluids from our dedicated volunteers . Our qualified search and rescue volunteer teams are working closely with Fire and Rescue , Rural Fire Service, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and National Parks and Wildlife Service to collect burnt or injured koalas and other fauna for treatment and care .

