В Лос-Анджелесе на похоронах рэпера устроили стрельбу. Есть погибший


фото: Reuters
На похоронах рэпера Nipsey Hussle неизвестные устроили стрельбу. Один мужчина умер

Об этом шеф местной полиции Мишель Мур написал в Twitter.

Отмечается, что от стрельбы пострадали еще двое мужчин и женщина. Возрастом они от 30 до 50 лет.

Полицейский также сообщил, что подозреваемые скрылись с места стрельбы на Hyundai.

 

