В Лос-Анджелесе на похоронах рэпера устроили стрельбу. Есть погибший
Об этом шеф местной полиции Мишель Мур написал в Twitter.
Отмечается, что от стрельбы пострадали еще двое мужчин и женщина. Возрастом они от 30 до 50 лет.
Полицейский также сообщил, что подозреваемые скрылись с места стрельбы на Hyundai.
Today 10 of thousand gathered in tribute 2 Nipsey Hussle.- Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) 12 апреля 2019 г.
LAPD showed the world that the men and women of this Department are compassionate and without peer. They worked seamlessly with our community advocates to keep the peace.
I'm grateful
#ITSWHATWEDO
In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St.- Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) 12 апреля 2019 г.
Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black - ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased.
Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims.
We must stop this senseless violence.
Today 10 of thousand gathered in tribute 2 Nipsey Hussle.- Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) 12 апреля 2019 г.
LAPD showed the world that the men and women of this Department are compassionate and without peer. They worked seamlessly with our community advocates to keep the peace.
I'm grateful
#ITSWHATWEDO
Читайте также
-
10 апреля, 2019 Виталий Портников: Интерес России - капитуляция Украины
-
9 апреля, 2019 Команда Зе. Кто ведет Зеленского к власти
-
-
11 апреля, 2019 Зачем Украине президент?
-
11 апреля, 2019 Авторитетный или авторитарный? 5 книг о ворах и добродетелях
Читайте также
-
9 апреля, 2019 Команда Зе. Кто ведет Зеленского к власти
-
-
11 апреля, 2019 Зачем Украине президент?