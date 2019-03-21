В США впервые за 10 лет расцвели на полях маки. Фото из космоса
Соответствующие фото обнародовал The Business Insider.
Маки расцвели на каньоне Уокер, который находится в 80 километрах от Лос-Анджелеса.
Расцвет маков можно наблюдать в Калифорнии только 1 раз в 10 лет, с наступлением весны. Такое явление появилось из-за сочетания обильных дождей и не очень высоких температур, что хорошо сказалось на растениях.
Это зрелище привлекло огромный наплыв туристов, из-за чего в соседнем с каньоном городке Эльсинор образовались заторы и власти ограничили доступ в каньон по выходным, чтобы уменьшить поток людей.
When I was 14 I painted my entire room "creamsicle orange." There were those that questioned my creative direction - and to be fair, it was a pretty obnoxious color. But it made me happy every time I walked in ! If only I'd known back then that there was a place where the entire world was painted orange . Still all smiles from yesterday's field trip to see the California Poppies in bloom . Have not seen that much orange in a long time ! - The bloom was unlike anything I've seen, and I hope you get to experience it someday ! As always remember to respect the places we play . Stay on trails and hard surfaces, take only photos, read signs. You know the drill! Have fun out there! - Photo: @everchanginghorizon
Super bloom- a beautiful abundance of orange poppies littered at Walker Canyon I had to repeatedly remind them not to pick the flowers , stick to the trails and just appreciate the beauty ! Twigs were a good distraction #tomatoheads #laurenhugsleia #sticktothetrails #naturalphenomenon Molo sweater from @ kids21
