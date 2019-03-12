#Trashtag: люди со всего мира запустили флешмоб по уборке загрязненной окружающей среды
Об этом сообщает BBC .
Отмечается, что флешмоб под названием Trashtag Challenge призывает людей убирать различные места, и тысячи интернет-пользователей уже так и делают.
По данному тегу в Instagram более 25 тысяч публикаций.
Students from @tetsocollege, Dimapur, accepted the #Trashtag challenge. Are you up for the challenge to keep your environment clean ? Tag us if you accept the challenge. Follow @ east.mojo for more news from NorthEast India and around the #EastStory #NortheastIndia #trashtagchallenge #trash #Trashchallenge #challenge #ChallengeAccepted #dimapur #tetsocollege #cleanliness #trendingchallenge #environmentfriendly #students #collegestudents #cleancity #garbage #assam #arunachalpradesh #manipur # mizoram # meghalaya #nagaland #sikkim #tripura
FINALLY !!! A challenge that benefits everyone. Inspiring people to do something good for the planet . #trashtag #trashtagchallenge LINK is below to read the full article . #inspire #inspiration #strength #social #happy #happiness #live #women #emotion #EMPOWERMENT #empoweringwomen #empoweringgirls #life #empoweredwomen #empowerwomen LINK : https://www.boredpanda.com/trashtag-challenge-people-clean- surroundings /? utm_source = facebook & utm_medium = social & utm_campaign = BPFacebook
Have you seen the #trashtag on social media lately ? This is a trend that we can get behind . It's a viral challenge where people will take photos of an area that has tons of litter and then they take a photo of it after they've cleaned the area . This is one of the few trends that has a positive impact in the community and we are hoping that this one stays as a habit . It encourages people to go out and clean-up their surroundings. There is an app that helps you track the amount of litter you picked up in an area called @litterati . What do you think of this challenge? Is this something that you'd be interested in doing ? . . . . . . . . . #plasticfreeyyc #wastefreeyyc #lifewithoutplastic #ecoliving #greencalgary #yycinfluencer #makechange #breakfreefromplastic #saynotosingleuse #refusesingleuse #byobag #byobottle #byoeverything #savetheplanet #savehumanity #saveourseas #alberta #calgarynow #yyclife #yycliving #takethechallenge #everyactioncounts #conciousconsumer #buyingpower #wearethechange #bethechange # take3forthesea
I do not have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag pic.twitter.com/TygYf2dM13- Adhiti (@frizhbee) March 10, 2019
Hoy se cumplió el primer día de limpieza donde nos propusimos limpiar un terreno baldío bastante grande en el cual las colonias vecinas acostumbran a tirar basura y escombro. adjunto el pequeño primer avance. se acepta ayuda para los siguientes días de limpieza. #basurachallenge pic.twitter.com/Q7dyEtWOC0- Δ German Corvera (@ Germancorvera1) March 12, 2019
