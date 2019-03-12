//
 
#Trashtag: люди со всего мира запустили флешмоб по уборке загрязненной окружающей среды

В сети запустили эко-флешмоб: необходимо сфотографировать загрязненное место, убрать его и выложить фото "до-после" уборки с хэштегом #trashtag

Об этом сообщает BBC .

Отмечается, что флешмоб под названием Trashtag Challenge призывает людей убирать различные места, и тысячи интернет-пользователей уже так и делают.

По данному тегу в Instagram более 25 тысяч публикаций.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Students from @tetsocollege, Dimapur, accepted the #Trashtag challenge. Are you up for the challenge to keep your environment clean ? Tag us if you accept the challenge. Follow @ east.mojo for more news from NorthEast India and around the #EastStory #NortheastIndia #trashtagchallenge #trash #Trashchallenge #challenge #ChallengeAccepted #dimapur #tetsocollege #cleanliness #trendingchallenge #environmentfriendly #students #collegestudents #cleancity #garbage #assam #arunachalpradesh #manipur # mizoram # meghalaya #nagaland #sikkim #tripura

Публикация от EastMojo (@ east.mojo)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Possiblement le meilleur challenge Internet de tous les temps #trashtag - #nature #environnement

Публикация от Kapaw (@kapawofficiel)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Have you seen the #trashtag on social media lately ? This is a trend that we can get behind . It's a viral challenge where people will take photos of an area that has tons of litter and then they take a photo of it after they've cleaned the area . This is one of the few trends that has a positive impact in the community and we are hoping that this one stays as a habit . It encourages people to go out and clean-up their surroundings. There is an app that helps you track the amount of litter you picked up in an area called @litterati . What do you think of this challenge? Is this something that you'd be interested in doing ? . . . . . . . . . #plasticfreeyyc #wastefreeyyc #lifewithoutplastic #ecoliving #greencalgary #yycinfluencer #makechange #breakfreefromplastic #saynotosingleuse #refusesingleuse #byobag #byobottle #byoeverything #savetheplanet #savehumanity #saveourseas #alberta #calgarynow #yyclife #yycliving #takethechallenge #everyactioncounts #conciousconsumer #buyingpower #wearethechange #bethechange # take3forthesea

Публикация от Plastic Free YYC Ltd. (@Plasticfreeyyc)  

 

