Американский авианосец впервые за 30 лет пересек Северный полярный круг

MT @USNavyEurope: @USSHARRYSTRUMAN CSG enters #ArcticCircle – 1st #USNavy carrier in decades – to conduct operations in #NorwegianSea and prepare for @NATO-led exercise #TridentJuncture - https://t.co/n94ZHnB3Bj #NavyPartnerships pic.twitter.com/tIt8rWoJdq