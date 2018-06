ОБСЕ призывает Россию отпустить Сенцова

I wrote to FM Sergey Lavrov to review case of #OlegSentsov. His continued detention is unjustified. I am worried about deterioration of his health after he started a hunger strike. I call on #Russia to release him.

Mystatement @OSCE_RFoM : https://t.co/u4C1f15ZUP #SaveOlegSentsov pic.twitter.com/QcWCtfYItE