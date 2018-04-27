 
РУСУКР
live
live
Спутник ASTRA-4A 12073 МГц. Поляризация-Н. Символьная скорость 27500 Ксимв/с. FEC 3/4

Джина Хэспел официально возглавила ЦРУ

В четверг, 26 апреля, экс-вице-директор Центрального разведывательного управления США Джина Хэспел официально возглавила ведомство

Об этом сообщает пресс-служба ЦРУ.

Джина Хэспел официально стала и.о. директора ЦРУ после того, как ее предшественник Майк Помпео принес присягу госсекретаря США.

Читайте также: ЦРУ впервые в истории возглавила женщина. Кто такая Джина Хэспел

"Хочу искренне поздравить госсекретаря Майка Помпео. С нетерпением жду сотрудничества с ним и остальной командой президента Трампа по нацбезопасности. Это большая честь возглавить ЦРУ в это критическое время. Я прошу работников ЦРУ оставаться сосредоточенными на нашей жизненно важной миссии и делать все возможное, чтобы обеспечить разведку, необходимую нашим политикам, чтобы сохранить Америку защищенной и сильной, как они всегда делали. Американский народ и наши союзники по всему миру могут полагаться на бдительность, совершенство и решительность ЦРУ к служению", - сказала Хэспел.

Читайте также: Прощай, Тиллерсон, привет, Помпео. К чему приведет смена руководителей Госдепа и ЦРУ

 

Всё по теме

Читайте также

Читайте также

новости партнеров

Актуальные Важные

27 апреля, 2018 пятница

26 апреля, 2018 четверг

больше новостей

27 апреля, 2018 пятница

26 апреля, 2018 четверг

больше новостей

Видео

Введите слово, чтобы начать