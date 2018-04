15-летняя украинка Костюк вышла в 1/8 финала турнира WTA

Marta Kostyuk continues her stellar year!



Picks up 10th win of 2018 at just 15 years. Cruises past Lottner 6-4, 6-1! Awaits winner of Maria Sharapova or Caroline Garcia. #PorscheTennis



24 winners, 6 aces, 60% 1st serve... exceptionally good. AGAIN JUST 15YO pic.twitter.com/KCCt7qG8xH